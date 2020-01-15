Dubuque Symphony Orchestra music director and conductor William Intriligator might best be known for interpreting the classical likes of Beethoven, Bach, Mozart and Tchaikovsky. But at heart, he fancies himself a rocker.
“I love the gravity and the collision of two worlds with these concerts,” Intriligator said. “It’s something I go into every year, not necessarily knowing all of the songs that well. Now, I love all of them.”
Trading in his coattails for a pair of leather pants, the maestro will again take the helm of the ensemble’s Ultimate Rock Hits. Adding a second performance night due to its continued popularity, this year the concerts will take place at 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Jan. 17-18, at the Mississippi Moon Bar in the Diamond Jo Casino.
Combining classical sensibilities with some of rock ’n’ roll’s greatest hits, the concerts will feature an approximately 25-piece orchestra backing an assortment of local rock musicians, including eight vocalists.
“I think people can expect a heavier boogie and funk feel this year,” said singer Joie Booth, of the Joie Wails Band and who has acted at the liaison between the rock musicians and orchestra since the concerts’ inception in 2013. “There also will be a lot more classic rock from the 1970s and modern rock thrown in as well.”
Others lending their vocal talents to the concerts will include Tony Schmitt and Lady Katie, both of Boogie Monster; Emily Webb, of The Struggle; Patty Poggemiller, of Grand View United Methodist Church; and Craig Ihm, of Johnny Trash.
Full BOAR singer Joe Blanchard, who performed in the debut of Ultimate Rock Hits alongside Booth, will return after a brief hiatus, as well as singer Laura McDonald.
Members of the rock band will feature drummer Adam Arling, guitarist Tony Brown, guitarist Gene Rokusek, guitarist Ty Bailey and bassist and vocalist Jeff Weydert.
Booth said that this year, the set list holds a lot of meaning to those front and center.
“I feel like the songs we’ve chosen this year are very near and dear to the singers,” she said. “There is a personal connection.”
A sampling of what audiences can expect to hear will include songs made popular by everyone from The Eagles to Warrant, Bryan Adams, No Doubt, Alanis Morissette, Bon Jovi, Aerosmith, Sevendust, Guns N’ Roses, Audioslave, Fleetwood Mac and more.
“We perform about 25 or 26 songs, and there is quite a range,” Intriligator said. “Many of our rock band members define rock as a little bit harder. I define it with everything from pop influences to disco. The fusion of those ideas creates a very diverse set list.”
Although diverse, it’s far from easy to plan.
The rock ensemble begins meeting months in advance to rehearse, while the orchestra secures performance rights, pens arrangements courtesy of Chicago-based DSO flutist and piccolo player Scott Douglas and works out the logistics. The two entities come together for only one rehearsal before raising the curtain for the crowd.
“It’s not an easy show to put together,” Booth said. “It has definitely helped keeping the majority of the same musicians from year to year as part of the show because they have to know what to look for and what to expect when it comes to working with the orchestra. We don’t want to have to reinvent the wheel. And the time commitment is huge, so just getting the musicians lined up is no walk in the park.”
And as much as it’s an opportunity for the local rock musicians to stretch themselves, it’s also a chance for DSO players to show off the non-classical chops they might not always get to call upon in the concert hall.
DSO concertmaster and violinist Eleanor Bartsch will be showcased, as well as the DSO brass section and DSO principal bassist Stephen Reichelt who is well-versed in rock, performing with an original band based in Chicago.
“Stephen just became our principal bassist, and what’s interesting about him is that he won his audition by being able to play classical works at a highly superior level,” Intriligator said. “But then, he can turn around with his upright electric bass and melt your face off. These concerts are a testament to the incredible range of our DSO musicians.”
But the biggest takeaway, according to Booth, is the creation of a music community steeped not only in the spirit of collaboration but support.
“For a lot of people who don’t normally check out the symphony or maybe have always wanted to, this is a great way to do it,” she said. “This is our symphony. And it’s such a great opportunity to connect these different kinds of musicians together. Many of us have gone on to do other collaborations with one another and have played together for other projects. There is a huge mutual respect between all of us. And it’s a great chance for everyone to be able to grow as musicians and have this community. For where we’re at now, this has exceeded every expectation I think we’d had.”