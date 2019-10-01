In 30 years, The Mavericks have managed to pack in a lot: Nine studio albums, six compilations, tours that spawned three live albums, a holiday CD and 14 charting singles, including one that netted a Grammy Award in “Here Comes the Rain.”
Then, of course, there were the break-ups, the make-ups and the break-ups.
But according to guitarist Eddie Perez who joined The Mavericks in 2003, the band that began building its musical legacy in country, rockabilly, Latin and Tex-Mex in 1989 finally has managed to get it right.
“Let me tell you, it’s nothing short of remarkable,” Perez said in a phone interview. “It’s been a big challenge for us old-school guys to get on board with the way the music industry is today, with social media and everything else. But I think that time away needed to happen for us to get to where we are now.
“We’ve all examined ourselves collectively and personally and had a chance to reflect on some of the things that contributed to us not having such a good time as a band. We’ve packed all that away and been able to get back to the place we were when we started. We were all brothers then. We’ve learned that this business can really break you. But today, we’re probably in the best place we’ve ever been, personally and musically. We’re back to ourselves.”
The Mavericks will take the stage on Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Mississippi Moon Bar at the Diamond Jo Casino, Port of Dubuque. It’s part of a 30th anniversary world tour that sees the band reunited with a renewed creative energy, attitude and focus.
“This tour encompasses all the years of music this band has put out there,” Perez said. “We’re diving deep into the catalog of our history, playing a lot of the country hits that gave us success starting out, as well as music that helped us to branch out. We’re just really looking forward to playing for the people. This is the best this band has ever been — not just musically but in communication with our audiences. People can come rest-assured that they’ll leave feeling like they’re getting our best. And we’re really proud of that. We’ve worked really hard to get to this point.”
Originating in Miami, The Mavericks was a prolific outfit between 1991 and 2003, releasing six albums that housed hits such as, “All You Ever Do is Bring Me Down” and “Dance the Night Away.”
But personality conflicts, personnel issues, creative differences pulling band members in different directions and financial strain resulted in a tumult undercurrent for The Mavericks.
The band split in 2000, briefly reunited in 2003 and split for a second time in 2004. During the same time, lead singer Raul Malo launched a successful solo career, releasing six albums. Other Mavericks members also embraced side projects, including the super group SWAG, with members Ken Coomer (Wilco), Tom Petersson (Cheap Trick) and Doug Powell.
In 2012, The Mavericks began talks about reuniting for several festival dates. Turning over a new leaf, that ultimately led to a reunion album a year later titled, “In Time.”
From then on, the band never looked back.
Today, along with juggling families and averaging approximately 120 concert dates per year, The Mavericks are eyeing an album of new material — and its first Spanish-language effort — in 2020.
“It’s someplace we’ve never been with what we’ve recorded before, and it’s someplace we felt we should explore,” Perez said.
And more than anything, The Mavericks are making music and having fun doing it.
“It has been no easy task,” Perez said. “But we’re really proud we’ve been able to cut through everything, overcome everything and get down to music and being a band again. It’s a beautiful thing.”