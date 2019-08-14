A key singer-songwriter in the “outlaw” country music movement will return to Dubuque.
David Allan Coe will take the stage at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, in Diamond Jo Casino’s Mississippi Moon Bar.
During a career that has spanned five decades, Coe has released 42 studio albums, more than 40 compilation albums and 52 singles, according to a press release. His most-popular songs include “Mona Lisa Lost Her Smile,” “The Ride,” “Longhaired Redneck” and “You Never Even Called Me By My Name.”
Ticket prices start at $15, plus fees. Tickets are on sale at MoonBarRocks.com, at the casino’s Diamond Club, at the bar’s box office and by calling 563-690-4800. Attendees must be at least 21 years old.
Coe has played in Dubuque several times previously, including a 2015 show at the Mississippi Moon Bar.