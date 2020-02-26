if you go

Event: Puddle of Mudd

Time/date: 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28.

Site: Mississippi Moon Bar, Diamond Jo Casino, Port of Dubuque.

Cost: Tickets start at $25, plus taxes and fees. Tickets are available at www.MoonBarRocks.com, Diamond Jo Casino’s B Connected counter, the Mississippi Moon Bar box office, or by calling 563-690-4800. Attendees must be 21 or older.

Online: puddleofmudd.com