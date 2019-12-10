Event: “A Magical Cirque Christmas”
Time/date: 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12.
Site: Five Flags Center, 405 Main St.
Cost: Tickets start at $27, plus taxes and fees, and are available at the Five Flags Center box office and at FiveFlagsCenter.com.
Online: MagicalCirqueChristmas.com
Tidbits
In classic “Cirque” fashion, the show includes a potpourri of performers from throughout the world, including acrobats, jugglers, dancers and singers, accompanied by live holiday music.
Featured performers
• Headlining the show will be vocalist Therese Curatolo. She is touring with PostModern Jukebox, which made a stop at Five Flags Theater last winter. Curatolo also has sung alongside soul legends such as Stevie Wonder and Martha Reeves. Her voice has been described as versatile, powerful and angelic. Additionally, she was featured in “A Magical Cirque Christmas” inaugural tour last year.
• Virginie Gerbeau and Zoe Sanscartier will perform the duo trapeze. Gerbeau has been performing in circus acts since age 6. She is a graduate of France’s National Circus School and the National Circus School of Montreal in Canada. In addition to duo trapeze, she also specializes in Chinese pole, floor acrobatics and banquine flying. Sanscartier also began performing at an early age and is a past student of the National Circus School in Montreal. Sanscartier is the “flyer” of the duo, while Gerbeau is the “base.”
• Juggler Yusaku “Mochi” Mochizuki is a world champion who advanced to the quarterfinal round of season 13 of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent,” which aired during the summer of 2018. Mochizuki has been juggling since age 13 and has since performed all over the world, including at the Festival du Cannes and Cirque du Demain.
• Oleksiy “Alex” Mruz performs rola bola. A native of Ukraine, Mruz has claimed multiple awards for his acrobatic skills. He is a veteran of the 2018 edition of “A Magical Cirque Christmas,” where he also performed rola bola, an act that requires him to work against gravity and his body weight to continually climb higher on an always-moving surface.
• Magician John Archer advanced to the semifinals of the most recent edition of “Britain’s Got Talent” this year, highlighting his nearly two-decade career in magic. He is thought by many to be the best comedy magician in the UK and has a Magic Circle Stage Magician of the Year Award to demonstrate his ability. Archer also recently was seen on television in the British program, “Penn and Teller — Fool Us,” where he successfully tricked legendary magicians Penn and Teller, earning the opportunity to perform with them in Las Vegas.
Quotable, from producer Lee Marshall
• “We are thrilled to be bringing ‘A Magical Cirque Christmas’ back to audiences around the country in 2019. Our amazingly talented cast has been assembled from all over the world and is looking forward to delighting audiences and spreading holiday magic.”
• “The reception for the inaugural tour has been fantastic, and we hope this show becomes a special holiday tradition that families look forward to experiencing for many years to come.”