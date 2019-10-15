Event: Charley Pride
Time/date: 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18.
Site: Five Flags Center, 405 Main St.
Cost: $49-$99, plus taxes and fees. Tickets are available at TicketMaster.com.
Online: charleypride.com
Tidbits
- Charley Pride was country music’s first African-American star with the launch of his career in the mid-1960s.
- His first 13 singles reached the Top 10 of the Billboard Country charts, including a string of six consecutive No. 1 hits.
- He achieved crossover success in 1971 with his signature song, “Kiss an Angel Good Morning,” which reached the Top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100.
- The Country Music Association has awarded him its Entertainer of the Year and Male Vocalist of the Year awards. Pride was the first black artist to win both.
- His success continued through the 1970s, when he recorded another 15 No. 1 singles. Six of the albums he released during the decade also were certified gold for selling more than 100,000 copies.
- Pride became one of three African-Americans to be inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in 1993. The following year, the Academy of Country Music honored him with its prestigious Pioneer Award. The honors continued, with Pride’s induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2000.
- Pride was among the country legends involved in the recording of “Forever Country,” released to mark the 50th Country Music Association Awards.
- The concert is presented by the Dubuque-based Music N More Promotions.