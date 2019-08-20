A rock group known for mega-hit “Lips of an Angel” will close out the summer with a show at Dubuque’s Q Casino and Hotel.
Hinder is set to perform at 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, on the casino’s outdoor stage. Joining Hinder for Summer’s Last Blast will be Saving Abel, a southern rock ensemble known for the hit “Addicted.”
General admission tickets cost $25, plus fees, and can be purchased at QCasinoandHotel.com.
Hinder has notched more than 3.8 million album sales over the group’s 10-plus-year career. The group performed at the Dubuque County Fair in 2017 and was one of more than a dozen bands at the Prairie du Chien, Wis., Music Fights Back festival in June.
Saving Abel, meanwhile, sold more than 750,000 copies of the group’s self-titled debut album.