Hinder
Hinder will perform on Aug. 22 at Q Casino in Dubuque. It also is one of 15 bands slated to play at the Music Fights Back festival scheduled next month at St. Feriole Island in Prairie du Chien, Wis.

 David McNeese

A rock group known for mega-hit “Lips of an Angel” will close out the summer with a show at Dubuque’s Q Casino and Hotel.

Hinder is set to perform at 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, on the casino’s outdoor stage. Joining Hinder for Summer’s Last Blast will be Saving Abel, a southern rock ensemble known for the hit “Addicted.”

General admission tickets cost $25, plus fees, and can be purchased at QCasinoandHotel.com.

Hinder has notched more than 3.8 million album sales over the group’s 10-plus-year career. The group performed at the Dubuque County Fair in 2017 and was one of more than a dozen bands at the Prairie du Chien, Wis., Music Fights Back festival in June.

Saving Abel, meanwhile, sold more than 750,000 copies of the group’s self-titled debut album.

