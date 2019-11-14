Deval Patrick, 63, is a former governor of Massachusetts, first elected in 2007 as the first black governor in the state and the second in U.S. history. He was re-elected to a second term in 2015.
Patrick is a late entrant to the 2020 presidential race, announcing on Nov. 14.
Currently an executive at Bain Capital, a private equity firm, Patrick has said his campaign will focus on bringing people together and "healing" the country.
Originally from Chicago, Patrick graduated from Milton Academy in Massachusetts in 1974 and Harvard College in 1978. After working for the United Nations in Sudan, he earned his J.D. from Harvard Law School in 1982. He began his legal career as a law clerk for Judge Stephen Reinhardt on the U.S. Court of Appeals and worked at the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund in New York City. He also worked as a U.S. assistant attorney general in the Clinton administration.
As governor, Patrick focused on economic development and is credited with making Massachusetts a hub for life science jobs. He is said to be a personal friend of former President Barack Obama.