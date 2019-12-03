Michael Bloomberg, 77, is a former three-term Republican mayor of New York City, investment banker, and media executive. He re-registered as a Democrat in October and has filed for several state Democratic primaries, including Alabama, Arkansas, and Texas.
Bloomberg founded Beyond Carbon, a clean energy initiative, in 2019. Said to have an estimated net worth of $52 billion, Bloomberg plans to self-fund his campaign.
In the past, Bloomberg has disagreed with progressives on issues including bank regulation, stop-and-frisk police tactics and the #MeToo movement. Although he favors gun control and climate action, his views on taxes are more conservative than other Democrats in the race.