In Virginia, Bloomberg blasts Trump for Navy leader’s ouster

Democratic Presidential candidate, Michael Bloomberg during remarks to the media at the Hilton Hotel on his first campaign stop in Norfolk, Va. Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Bill Tiernan)

 Bill Tiernan

Michael Bloomberg, 77, is a former three-term Republican mayor of New York City, investment banker, and media executive. He re-registered as a Democrat in October and has filed for several state Democratic primaries, including Alabama, Arkansas, and Texas.

Bloomberg founded Beyond Carbon, a clean energy initiative, in 2019. Said to have an estimated net worth of $52 billion, Bloomberg plans to self-fund his campaign.

In the past, Bloomberg has disagreed with progressives on issues including bank regulation, stop-and-frisk police tactics and the #MeToo movement. Although he favors gun control and climate action, his views on taxes are more conservative than other Democrats in the race.

