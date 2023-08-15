Child Labor Cocoa

In this April, 2020 image provided by International Rights Advocates, children from Burkina Faso are seen resting while working on a cocoa plantation in Ivory Coast in Daloa. Child welfare advocates are suing the Biden administration for failing to block imports of cocoa picked by children in West Africa bound for America’s most popular chocolate bars. (Terrence Collingsworth/International Rights Advocates via AP)

 Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Child welfare advocates filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday asking a judge to force the Biden administration to block imports of cocoa harvested by children in West Africa that can end up in America's most popular chocolate desserts and candies.

The lawsuit, brought by International Rights Advocates, seeks to have the federal government enforce a 1930s era federal law that requires the government to ban products created by child labor from entering the U.S.

