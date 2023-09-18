NEW YORK — Wall Street is drifting Monday, while oil prices keep rising to raise the pressure on inflation.

The S&P 500 was 0.1% lower in early trading, coming off its second straight losing week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 22 points, or 0.1%, at 34,640, as of 9:45 a.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 0.1% lower.

Recommended for you