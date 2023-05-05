NEW YORK — Apple is leading a rally Friday after Wall Street's most influential stock reported a better profit than feared. Stocks of beaten-down banks are also leaping to recover a smidgen of their sharp losses from a brutal week.

The S&P 500 was 1.4% higher in morning trading, though it's still on pace for its worst week in nearly two months. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 445 points, or 1.3%, at 33,572, as of 10:30 a.m. Eastern time, while the Nasdaq composite was 1.6% higher.

