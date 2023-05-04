NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are sinking on Wall Street Thursday as worries crank higher about a cracking U.S. banking system.

The S&P 500 was 0.7% lower in midday trading as several market-moving forces swirled, from the latest rate increase by the European Central Bank to a report indicating more U.S. workers got laid off last week than expected. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 390 points, or 1.2%, at 33,023, as of 11:45 a.m. Eastern time, while the Nasdaq composite was 0.4% lower.

