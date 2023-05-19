NEW YORK — Wall Street is ticking higher Friday as it heads toward its best week since March, despite a long list of worries hanging over it.

The S&P 500 was 0.2% higher in midday trading and on pace for a 2% gain for the week. That would break a long, listless stretch where it failed to rise or fall by 1% for six straight weeks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 72 points, or 0.2%, at 33,608, as of 11:05 a.m. Eastern time, while the Nasdaq composite was virtually falt.

