Earns-Walgreens Boots Alliance

 Gene J. Puskar

DEERFIELD, Ill. — Walgreens slashed its earnings forecast for the year and raised a cost-cutting goal after missing analyst profit expectations in its fiscal third quarter.

Shares of the drugstore chain tumbled early today after the company said it was hurt in part by significantly lower COVID-19 vaccine and testing sales.

