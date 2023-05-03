COLUMBUS, Ohio — Google plans to build two more data centers in Ohio to help power its artificial intelligence technology and other tools, the company and state officials announced Wednesday.

With one data center already up and running near Columbus, the two new locations will bring Google's total investment in Ohio to more than $2 billion, officials said.

