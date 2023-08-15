China Economy

Workers install advertisement posters outside a new fashion boutique at a shopping mall in Beijing on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. China’s government skipped giving an update on a politically sensitive spike in unemployment among young people as official data Tuesday, Aug. 15, showed an economic slump deepened in July. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

 Associated Press

BEIJING — China's government skipped giving an update on a politically sensitive spike in unemployment among young people as official data Tuesday showed an economic slump deepened in July.

Meanwhile, the central bank unexpectedly cut a key interest rate in a sign of growing official urgency about shoring up economic growth that fell sharply in the three months ending in June.

