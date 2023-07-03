NEW YORK — Stocks are drifting Monday as momentum slows on Wall Street following its powerful rally to start the year.

The S&P 500 was virtually unchanged in midday trading, hanging close to its highest level since April 2022. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 9 points, or less than 0.1%, at 34,416, as of 11:10 a.m. Eastern time, while the Nasdaq composite was basically flat.

