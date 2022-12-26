BIZ-CPT-CRYPTO-HACKING-DMT

The U.S. was able to recover the bulk of the 120,000 bitcoins hackers stole from Bitfinex in 2016. 

The cryptocurrency industry is circling the wagons in defense as hackers siphon more money from the sector each year.

Hackers made off with more than $3 billion in digital assets so far this year, according to research firm Chainalysis. In October, $718 million was taken in 11 hacks, making it the worst month in the worst year for crypto hacking, the firm said.

