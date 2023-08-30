Media-CNN-Leader

FILE - A journalist records video near a CNN sign on an athletic field outside the Clements Recreation Center where the CNN/New York Times will host the Democratic presidential primary debate at Otterbein University, Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, in Westerville, Ohio. Mark Thompson was appointed as chair and CEO of CNN by David Zaslav, head of the network's parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery, which made the announcement Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. Thompson replaces Chris Licht, who was fired in June, and a four-person team that had been running CNN in the interim. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

 Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — CNN is bringing in a former chief executive of the BBC and The New York Times in an attempt to turn around a news organization that has burned through two leaders and bled viewers over the past two years.

Mark Thompson was appointed as chair and CEO of CNN by David Zaslav, head of the network's parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery, which made the announcement Wednesday. Thompson replaces Chris Licht, who was fired in June, and a four-person team that had been running CNN in the interim.

