NEW YORK — Wall Street is drifting Wednesday, and stocks are mixed a day after their latest tumble in what's been a messy August.

The S&P 500 rose 0.1% higher in morning trading to claw back a bit of its prior day's loss of 1.2%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 95 points, or 0.3%, at 35,041, as of 10:45 a.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite is virtually unchanged.

Recommended for you