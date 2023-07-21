NEW YORK — Wall Street is drifting through mixed trading Friday, keeping it on track for another winning week.

The S&P 500 was 0.1% higher in morning trading and on pace for its eighth winning week in the last 10. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 44 points, or 0.1%, at 35,269, as of 10:35 a.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was virtually unchanged a day after tumbling to its worst loss in more than four months.

