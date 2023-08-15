NEW YORK — Stocks worldwide are falling Tuesday as China's faltering recovery raises worries for the rest of the global economy.

The S&P 500 was 0.4% lower in early trading after data showed a deepening slump in July for the world's second-largest economy. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 170 points, or 0.5%, at 35,137, as of 9:40 a.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 0.2% lower.

