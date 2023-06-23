NEW YORK — Another drop for stocks on Friday has Wall Street on track to close out its first losing week in the last six.

The S&P 500 was 0.6% lower in morning trading, pulling back further from last week when it reached its highest level in more than a year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 175 points, or 0.5%, at 33,770, as of 10:20 a.m. Eastern time, while the Nasdaq composite was 0.9% lower.

Recommended for you