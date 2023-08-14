NEW YORK — Wall Street is drifting Monday ahead of a week of reports showing how strong U.S. shoppers remain, amid hopes their spending can keep the economy out of a recession.

The S&P 500 was 0.3% higher in morning trading after flipping an early loss. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was virtually unchanged at at 35,281, as of 10:40 a.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 0.5% higher.

Recommended for you