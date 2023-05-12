WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden has nominated Philip Jefferson, a member of the Federal Reserve's Board of Governors, to serve as vice chair of the board, the White House announced Friday.

Biden has also chosen Adriana Kugler, a Georgetown University economist, to join the Fed's board. If confirmed by the Senate, she would become the first Hispanic American on the Fed's interest-rate-setting committee.

