NEW YORK — U.S. stock indexes are drifting Monday, as Wall Street remains hesitant to make big moves amid questions about where the economy, interest rates and corporate profits are heading.

The S&P 500 was 0.1% lower in midday trading after barely budging last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 14 points, or less than 0.1%, at 33,823, as of 11 a.m. Eastern, while the Nasdaq composite was 0.4% lower.

