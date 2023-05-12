NEW YORK — Stocks are slipping Friday as a listless week on Wall Street appears to be heading toward a quiet close, even as big worries continue to roil under the surface.

The S&P 500 was edging 0.2% lower and on pace for a sixth straight week where it moved less than 1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 44 points, or 0.1%, at 33,265, as of 10:50 a.m. Eastern time, while the Nasdaq composite was 0.3% lower.

