Ohio Flying Taxis

In this 2022 photo provided by Joby Aviation is Joby’s pre-production prototype aircraft at the company’s flight test facility in Marina, Calif. The same Ohio river valley where the Wright brothers pioneered human flight will soon manufacture cutting-edge electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft. An agreement announced Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, between the state and Joby Aviation Inc. will bring air taxi production to a 140-acre site at Dayton International Airport by 2025. (Eric Adams/Joby Aviation via AP)

 Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The same Ohio river valley where the Wright brothers pioneered human flight will soon be manufacturing cutting-edge electric planes that take off and land vertically, under an agreement announced Monday between the state and Joby Aviation Inc.

"When you're talking about air taxis, that's the future," Republican Gov. Mike DeWine told The Associated Press. "We find this very, very exciting — not only for the direct jobs and indirect jobs it's going to create, but like Intel, it's a signal to people that Ohio is looking to the future. This is a big deal for us."

