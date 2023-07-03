DEARBORN, Mich. — Across the room from Ford Advanced Product Development chief Doug Field was a pile of two-dozen auto parts, each with its own small computer, and software written by the parts manufacturer.

Field, who was hired away from running Apple's secret auto project two years ago, and before that served as Tesla head of engineering, explained at an investor event that the automaker is moving to get rid of the pile, consolidating most computing decisions into a central processor running software written by Ford.

