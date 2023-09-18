Climate Fossil Fuel Protest

Climate activists march protesting energy policies and the use of fossil fuels, in New York, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023. (AP Photo / Bryan Woolston)

 Associated Press

NEW YORK — Yelling that the future and their lives depend on ending fossil fuels, tens of thousands of protesters on Sunday kicked off a week where leaders will try once again to curb climate change primarily caused by coal, oil and natural gas.

But protesters say it's not going to be enough. And they aimed their wrath directly at U.S. President Joe Biden, urging him to stop approving new oil and gas projects, phase out current ones and declare a climate emergency with larger executive powers.

