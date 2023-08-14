Shopping Cost Per Wear
Buy Now

Jake Welch looks at a spreadsheet on his computer Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Salt Lake City. The 36-year-old brand director for an advertising firm calculates the cost-per-wear of his wardrobe by highlighting 200 items in a spreadsheet — excluding underwear and socks — and meticulously listing the price he paid for each of them as well as how many times he's worn it. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

 Rick Bowmer

NEW YORK — For Jake Welch, getting dressed is one big math problem.

The 36-year-old brand director for an advertising firm calculates the cost-per-wear of his wardrobe by highlighting 200 items in a spreadsheet — excluding underwear and socks — and meticulously listing the price he paid for each of them as well as how many times he's worn it. He updates the spreadsheet every night on his computer to determine whether his purchases were worth it — or not.

Recommended for you