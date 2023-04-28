NEW YORK — Wall Street is drifting Friday, as the market winds down a week of sharp swerves with another batch of corporate profit reports that mostly topped expectations.

The S&P 500 was 0.1% higher in midday trading. Despites its big swings earlier this week, it's still on track to close out April with a gain. Markets have been churning amid unanswered questions about where the economy and corporate profits are heading.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.