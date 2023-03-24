NEW YORK (AP) — Personal finances are a major source of stress for about half of the lower income households in the U.S., a new poll shows, illustrating the toll of high inflation and economic uncertainty on those who can least afford it.

About half of U.S. adults in households earning less than $60,000 annually and about 4 in 10 of those in households earning $60,000 to $100,000 say they're very stressed by their personal finances, according to the new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. That compares with only about a quarter of those in higher income households.

