Retail Sales

Items are displayed in a boutique along Tennyson Street Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in northwest Denver. The Commerce Department releases U.S. retail sales data for July. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

 Associated Press

NEW YORK — Americans increased their purchases at retailers last month – for clothing, dining out, online goods and other areas – in a sign that solid consumer spending is still powering a resilient U.S. economy.

Retail sales rose a better-than-expected 0.7% in July from June, according to the Commerce Department's report Tuesday. The gain followed a revised 0.3% gain the previous month, the government said.

