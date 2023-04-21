TOKYO — Toyota's new president Koji Sato has promised what he called an aggressive shift on "electrification," while acknowledging criticism that Japan's top automaker has fallen behind in actual volumes of electric vehicles sold compared to its rivals.

"We like to see that as people cheering Toyota on," to play catchup in electric cars, Sato told reporters Friday at Toyota Motor Corp.'s Tokyo headquarters.

