NEW YORK — Stocks are rising Friday, and Wall Street is on track to close out a winning March and first quarter of the year despite a long list of worries being thrown at it.

The S&P 500 was 0.6% higher in midday trading. It's on pace for a 2.6% gain for the month and a second winning quarter in a row after tumbling through most of last year on worries about high interest rates meant to get inflation under control.

