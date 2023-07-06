NEW YORK — Stocks are falling Thursday after reports suggested the U.S. job market remains much more resilient than expected.

The S&P 500 was 1.3% lower in morning trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 491 points, or 1.4%, at 33,796, as of 10:57 a.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 1.5% lower.

Recommended for you