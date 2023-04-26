NEW YORK — A rally for Microsoft and other Big Tech stocks is helping to prop up Wall Street Wednesday, a day after stocks tumbled to their worst drop in a month.

The S&P 500 was 0.3% higher in midday trading, though the worries about U.S. banks that hit the market a day before remain. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 37 points, or 0.1%, at 33,493, as of 11:15 a.m. Eastern time, while the Nasdaq composite was leading the market with a 1.2% gain.

