NEW YORK — Wall Street is back to climbing on Friday following more encouraging profit reports and the latest signal that inflation is loosening its chokehold on the economy.

The S&P 500 was 0.9% higher in early trading, near its highest level in more than 15 months. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 158 points, or 0.4%, at 35,441, as of 10:10 a.m. Eastern time, after breaking a 13-day winning streak a day before. The Nasdaq composite was 1.6% higher.

