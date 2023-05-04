Theresa M. Caldwell is a lifelong resident of Dubuque. From 1993 until 2016, she owned and operated Son Made Cleaning Service. In October 1997, she purchased the home she grew up in.

She serves on the Steeple Square Board of Directors, as well as Dubuque Area Congregations United. She has one son, a daughter-in-law, a granddaughter and a grandson who live in Epworth.

