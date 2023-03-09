In January, my colleagues and I had the pleasure of visiting John Deere Dubuque Works for an open and honest discussion about health and wellness in our community. About 25 employees had gathered in a safe, nonjudgmental space to share their experiences with access to services, resources and amenities in Dubuque.

This was one of 22 community conversations we at the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque have hosted since September that will help us create Dubuque’s Community Equity Profile. Many of these conversations are open to the public, while others, like the one at John Deere, are hosted by local organizations with the goal of better understanding how their employees’ lives are shaped by systems like health care, education and housing.

Mary Jo Jean-Francois is vice president of impact at the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque.

