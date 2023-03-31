Cattle bolt on low supplies

Live cattle futures made a run for a record rise in prices in a jump of eight cents per pound in less than eight days. Second quarter beef production is expected to be down over six percent compared to last year. This year’s cattle inventory has declined because of drought-forced liquidation for the past two years. Female slaughter (cows and heifers) in 2022 was the largest percentage since 1986, further reducing expectations for more calves. June cattle were up for six days in a row by Friday. Eggs, chicken and dairy rose as well.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.