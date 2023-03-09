Address: 356 Main St., Dubuque. Phone: 224-566-3934. Founded: 2022. Hours of operation: 6:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Online:thespotnutrition.com
As soon as you enter The Spot Nutrition on Main Street, you know something special is in the air. Maybe it’s the friendly greeting, or the bright and airy space, or the promise of natural energy in a cup to give you a boost. It’s a combination of these, but ultimately Alex and Angela Lee are what give the space and the experience its warmth.
Having taken over The Spot one year ago this May from Brittany Tyson, the Lees bring a resume of work in human resources (Alex), education (Angela) and service (both). On top of these professional experiences, they both hold master’s degrees from the University of Dubuque — his in business administration and hers in management and communication.
But resumes alone don’t promise success. Their business plan involves more than just good products and a lively location, it also means treating customers as neighbors.
And the neighborhood is buzzing.
Of course, the buzz comes from the naturally derived beverages, like Lit Tea and Boba Tea, protein donuts and shakes and combination teas that support lifestyle nutrition choices and situations — like diabetes or keto, as well as pre- and post-workout options. And if your time is short, they offer curbside pickup and free delivery.
“Business is picking up,” Alex said. “We’re using different marketing (strategies) and are emphasizing that we’re kid and family friendly.”
The Lees are not just running their shop and sitting back, either — more events involving the community are on the horizon.
“We have too many ideas,” Angela said. “We want to offer a workout class, like yoga with B-1 Yoga. And we’ll be posting more events soon.”
These events also include Lit Tea and paint nights, teen and game nights and additional local art and poetry slams.
For Black History Month, the Lees arranged to hold free Black As You Are Art and poetry slams hosted by Briana Thompson, and they are planning to display more local artwork soon, with an emphasis on Black and underrepresented artists.
The Spot also selects a different nonprofit each week and invites members of that group to stop in on that given Monday for a complimentary beverage.
The space is an ideal everyday spot, too, for parents to bring their young kids to play miniature versions of cornhole, basketball, foosball and board games or puzzles while the adults sit back and sip in some natural energy (without the crash from coffee and sugar).
Their ideas continue to expand further into the community, too.
“For our one-year anniversary in May, there will be a customer appreciation day with raffles and specials,” Alex said. “We want to give back for being supported. We give $1 from every drink to the Avery Foundation, which helps people with money for cancer care. We also get involved with community events and organizations, like the Back to School Bash and Black Men’s Coalition.”
The Lees also weave the community into their daily business.
“Each day I post what the flavors are that day and also highlight different organizations — what the organizations do in the community,” Angela said.
They see the importance of shopping locally and of supporting small businesses, organizations and individuals, especially those who give so much to the community members, like teachers, she said.
And they’ve met their goal of creating a “home feel” by the intentional way they engage with the community.
“We love helping and giving back,” Alex said. “We do it to highlight professions that don’t get much love.”
