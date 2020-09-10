Britney Ross
Age: 30.
Job title/occupation/place of employment: Senior marketing manager, McGraw Hill Education.
Volunteer activities: One of my favorite volunteer activities is one I started in 2019 on International Women’s Day and am making an annual endeavor called the Miles to Go Project. I wanted to share my avid love for running with women who couldn’t afford a pair of running shoes in Dubuque. I had running shoes that were in decent shape with miles to go on them yet and I figured other women in the community had some as well they could spare. From March to June, I asked women to donate their gently worn women’s running shoes for this cause.
In those three months I collected 137 pairs of shoes that I sorted, took inventory then it was time to distribute. I partnered with a local nonprofit, Resources Unite, to post on Facebook of our partnership and that it was time to get the shoes on the feet of women in the community. Women needing running shoes commented on the nonprofit’s Facebook post or messaged me their sizes directly. In the end, all the 137 pairs were distributed.
I started this project again in 2020 and I am almost ready to start distributing them to women. Alone we can do so little, but together we can do so much.
Education: Master’s degree in organizational leadership and business administration from Clarke University; bachelor’s degree in psychology and sociology from Wartburg College.
Family: Husband, Alex Ross; Mom, Darla Hermsen; brother, Jesse Hermsen; sister, Erika Hermsen.
Person most inspirational to me and why: The person most inspirational to me is my dad, Mark. My dad passed away when I was 20 years old from lung cancer as a nonsmoker. He was the most hard-working, humble and kind man and was known for his witty one-liners. As an example of his kindness and strength, he even wrote his obituary and chose his pallbearers for his funeral so that my family would not have to do so through our grief. I witnessed his hardworking steadfastness every day and he continues to drive me to be goal-oriented and driven in everything I do.
Favorite thing to do outside of work: Those who know me know I love to chase adventures. Running and traveling are my two favorite pastimes and the best-case scenario is when those hobbies combine. I travel all over the country (and even internationally a bit) with my friends to hike or run races of all distances from half-marathons, marathons or even 200-mile relay races. Travel has opened my eyes to so many cultures, foods and experiences and has provided me with the most amazing memories. When not traveling, I’m daydreaming about my next adventure.
One word to describe me: Passion.
What’s the one thing you are most passionate about in your life: One thing I’m incredibly passionate about is learning. I’m constantly trying to improve my skill sets and increase my knowledge whether it be courses, certifications, books, podcasts, or other avenues! It is a blessing and a curse.