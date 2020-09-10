Kevin Koch

Age: 34.

Job title/occupation/place of employment: Founder and president of Revolution Lightboards.

Volunteer activities: Dubuque Jaycees.

Education: Mechanical engineering bachelor of science and master of science, from Northwestern.

Family: Girlfriend, Alyssa; mother, Kathy; six married siblings and a growing bunch of energetic nieces and nephews that I adore.

Person most inspirational to me and why: Robert Herjavec, from the television show “Shark Tank.” He is driven, smart, down to earth and kind.

Favorite thing to do outside of work: Be outdoors — hiking, running fishing or doing yardwork.

One word to describe me: Curious.

What’s one thing that most people would be surprised to know about you: My first business experience was growing and selling sweet corn while in grade school.

Greatest fear: Boredom.

What’s the one thing you are most passionate about in your life: To always be learning and growing.