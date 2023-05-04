I started my health care career as a certified nursing assistant at Stonehill, led by a desire to help people and make a difference. While working at Stonehill, I continued my education and became a nurse.

After a year as a staff nurse, I became a part-time supervisor and within another year had become the assistant director of nursing. In this role, I transitioned to a different way of helping people with a greater focus on staff development, training and care planning. But I loved getting to interact more with the staff and having a broader impact on the organization.

