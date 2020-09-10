Dee Crist
Age: 38.
Job title/occupation/place of employment: Vice president of private banking and mortgage at Dubuque Bank and Trust.
Volunteer activities: Brain Health Now and volleyball coach.
Education: Edgewood College: Business marketing and management degrees from Edgewood College; master’s degree from University of Wisconsin-Platteville in project management
Family: Daughter, Dea.
Person most inspirational to me and why: Definitely my father. My father always has been my No. 1 supporter. He consistently shows up for me and provides me with the guidance I need to be successful in all aspects of life. I want to lead a life of putting my faith first followed by family as my dad has. I do need to give a shoutout to my mom because behind every good man is a great woman.
Favorite thing to do outside of work: Doing anything active outside, shooting hoops with Dea, riding horses and going to my parents’ farm
One word to describe me: Determined.
What’s one thing that most people would be surprised to know about you: I did my internship in Honk Kong.
What’s the one thing you are most passionate about in your life: Living a life filled with faith, happiness and kindness to show my daughter how to live her best life
