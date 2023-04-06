My therapist’s office is light blue-greenish. It is a calm color, a color that doesn’t disturb the thoughts and words that land on its walls.

Together, in that blue-greenish room, my therapist and I walked through and defined my realm of control. My boundaries. My hula-hoop. She, essentially, taught me where Courtney ended and the world began. I had spent so much time making sure my worlds, family and social circles liked me that I had no understanding of my own autonomy. I didn’t know if I liked myself. I didn’t know myself. Learning the discipline of boundaries walked me back to myself.

