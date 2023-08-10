Medical Associates Clinic

APPOINTED: Lynee Robson as its new chief financial officer. HIRED: Shelby Beyer to the urology department. HIRED: Juan Arjona to the psychiatry and psychology department. HIRED: Michael Marks has joined its oncology and hematology department. PROMOTED: Kara Mach to director of finance, where she will oversee the organization’s financial operations.

