Medical Associates Clinic
APPOINTED: Lynee Robson as its new chief financial officer. HIRED: Shelby Beyer to the urology department. HIRED: Juan Arjona to the psychiatry and psychology department. HIRED: Michael Marks has joined its oncology and hematology department. PROMOTED: Kara Mach to director of finance, where she will oversee the organization’s financial operations.
St. Mark Youth Enrichment
HIRED: Ashley Hinzmann as office coordinator.
Cottingham & Butler
HIRED: Noah Goth as a marketer. HIRED: Madison Zweber as a product associate. HIRED: Elizabeth Rose-Tolstedt as a member services coordinator. HIRED: Mason Lee as a payroll and benefit associate. HIRED: Carlene Hermann as a sales executive. HIRED: Austin Fitzgerald, Logan Eigenberger and Carli Holman as client service representatives. HIRED: Arik Daniels and Jared Lekar as account administrators. HIRED: Kelli Pope as a claims coordinator. HIRED: Regean Tobin as a benefits service assistant. HIRED: Cathleen Butler as an accounting specialist. HIRED: Drew Logel as a business analyst. HIRED: Erin Rang as a claims representative. HIRED: Maylana White and Alexis Rave-Bofelli as service representatives. HIRED: Zach Dempsey as a software engineer. HIRED: Peyton Tegeler as a client service representative. HIRED: Aimee Robinson as an accounting specialist. HIRED: Nicole Brown as a claims representative. HIRED: Sydney Anderson and Audra McMahon as associate client consultants. HIRED: Kathryn Link as a communications specialist. HIRED: Abigail Welsh and Erin Rieckens as client service representatives. HIRED: Kevin Miller as a director. HIRED: Calasandra Spray as a quality assurance representative. HIRED: Reese Fens as a marketer. HIRED: Angella Hammel as an implementation specialist. HIRED: Aby Rodrigues as a corporate support coordinator. HIRED: Blake Hoffmann, Silvestros Gkizas and Casandra Davis as financial services representatives. HIRED: Emma Kane as a mail center associate. HIRED: Nicole Moser as a claims administrator. HIRED: Nataliee Whitsun as an account administrator. HIRED: Madison Schabilion as a contractor services coordinator.
Opening Doors
APPOINTED: To its board of directors: Quincy Howard, of Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa; Kevin Meyers, of Kunkel & Associates; Rob Reinert, of Northwestern Mutual.
MedOne PHarmacy benefits Solutions
HIRED: Irmak Erdem,
Wilbert White and Hector Morales as developers. HIRED: Kiara Neal as a patient care coordinator. HIRED: Norman Westervelt as a clinical review pharmacist. HIRED: Colleen Nguyen as a clinical account manager. HIRED: Shannon Saunders as a plan administration specialist. HIRED: Joel Orr as an IT Manager. HIRED: Sara Spiegelhalter as director of plan administration. PROMOTED: Jenny Nelson to plan administration lead. PROMOTED: Alayna Knox to business analyst. PROMOTED: Baylie Heppner to senior account manager. PROMOTED: Mary Jo Harris to patient care coordinator II. PROMOTED: Kim Hitzler to member advocate training & quality lead.
Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa
HIRED: Chad Myers as chef de cuisine.
McCullough Creative
PROMOTED: Roger Scholbrock to senior art director and illustrator.
Telegraph Herald
HIRED: Tammy Neyens as a customer service representative and receptionist. HIRED: Maia Bond as a reporter.
Community First Bank
ELECTED: Kurt Muchow to its board of directors. He works at Vierbicher Associates Inc. as a community development consultant.
USAging
ELECTED: Mike Donohue, CEO of Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging, was elected its board as an alternate.
Woodward Communications Inc.
HIRED: Calvin Koeller to its accounts payable department.
MidWestOne Bank
HIRED: Ed Borchert as senior vice president and senior credit officer. He will lead the bank’s credit administration teams in Iowa and Wisconsin.
Sedona Staffing Services
HIRED: Abby Eriksen as an account coordinator for the Dubuque office. HIRED: Olivia Thier as an account coordinator for the Dyersville office. HIRED: Rich Waddington as a finance manager.
Diamond Jo Casino
PROMOTED: Dave Schraad, Gabriel Lucas, Lisa Potter, Ian McClune, Haley Meyer, Jim Hoppman and Alfredo Lopez.
Apple River State Bank
PROMOTED: Austin Gerlich to loan officer for the Galena branch. PROMOTED: Bobbie Schubert to assistant branch manager for the Warren branch. PROMOTED: Brynn Bohnsack to universal banker for the Warren branch.
Memorial Hospital
HIRED: Mitchell Whalen as a primary care physician.
Mi-T-M Corp.
HIRED: Nate Fee, Kodi McInerney and Manny Ocampo to sales support. HIRED: Aaron Feldman, Trayton Kurimski, Zander McLaughlin and Colin Thomas to the fabrication division. HIRED: Tonia Smith to the parts department. HIRED: Avery Hart, Shane Harbaugh, Dan Healey, Ty Printy, Camron Redenbaugh, Noah Specht and Lincoln Steel to the production division. PROMOTED: Mike Steffen to engineering manager and Sean Snyder to engineering projects manager. PROMOTED: Cayla Main and Brad Harbaugh to production testers. PROMOTED: Jake Phelps to production leadman. PROMOTED: Josh Wood to production foreman. PROMOTED: Gage Rowan to buyer. PROMOTED: Sean Fitzgerald to project engineer.